Emma Stone and Julianne Moore join campaign to protect gun safety laws

Emma Stone, Julianne Moore, Melissa McCarthy and Sheryl Crow are among a host of stars who have called on US nationals to reject moves to loosen gun safety laws in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

They have each spoken out in a video telling people how to contact their local government representative to protest against propositions from the National Rifle Association on America (NRA).

The campaign comes weeks after 58 people were killed at a music festival in the city, when Stephen Paddock opened fire from the window of a hotel room where he had stashed more than 20 rifles.

A makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas (John Locher/AP)

Oscar-winning La La Land, Stone, opens the clip as she says: “The mass shooting in Las Vegas has all of us grieving, scared, and angry.”

Moore then advises people to text “R-E-J-E-C-T to 644-33”, to be connected to American organisation Everytown For Gun Safety and receive advice on how to connect to local lawmakers and oppose the Share act, which would “roll back gun silencer safety laws and concealed carry reciprocity legislation”.

Moore explains: “We should not make it easy for people with dangerous histories to buy silencers.”

Singer Moby adds that the move would “gut our states’ gun laws,” while McCarthy says that it is crucial to “put the safety of all Americans first”.

Atlanta star, Zazie Beetz, demonstrates how to use the phone line, saying: “I feel really strongly that the time has come to reject the NRA’s dangerous agenda.”

Beetz is also joined by actors Bill Hader, Laura Dern and Adam Scott, among others who urge callers not to feel too “intimidated” to get involved.

The campaign is being shared across social media with the hashtag #RejectTheNRA.