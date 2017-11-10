Eminem to perform at MTV awards in London

Eminem is to perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards in London this weekend.

The US rapper will join a line-up which includes Liam Payne, Stormzy and The Killers at The SSE Arena in Wembley on Sunday evening.

It comes a month after he hit out at US president Donald Trump with a freestyle rap at an awards ceremony.

Eminem on stage (Jeremy Deputat/PA)

The star, 45, filmed the rap, broadcast at the BET Hip Hop Awards, in a Detroit car park.

In The Storm, given the name in reference to the US president’s cryptic “calm before the storm” remark about global events, Eminem criticises Mr Trump on issues including North Korea, aid, immigration, the NFL (National Football League) and white supremacy.

A 15-time EMA winner, Eminem last performed at the awards in Amsterdam in 2013 when he collected the global icon prize.

He is nominated in both the best hip-hop and best live categories at this year’s awards.