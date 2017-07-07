Eminem sends birthday message to 50 Cent
07/07/2017 - 13:16:04Back to Showbiz Home
Eminem has sent a birthday message to 50 Cent – saying his friend made him want to quit rapping.
US rapper Eminem, 44, wished his collaborator a happy 42nd birthday via Instagram.
Sporting a beard, he rapped a verse from the film 8 Mile, which he said made him want to stop rapping.
“Yo Fif. First off I want to say ‘happy birthday’,” he said.
“Secondly, I want to remind you of a verse you did, that made me want to quit rapping.”
He added: “That made me want to stop rapping, for a long time. Anyways man, happy birthday, love you homey, peace.”
Eminem rapped a verse from Places To Go, which featured on the 8 Mile soundtrack.
50 Cent shared the video and wrote: “Thank you Eminem. You know you’re still the best in the world to me man, I love you bro.”
Join the conversation - comment here