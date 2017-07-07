Eminem sends birthday message to 50 Cent

Eminem has sent a birthday message to 50 Cent – saying his friend made him want to quit rapping.

US rapper Eminem, 44, wished his collaborator a happy 42nd birthday via Instagram.

Sporting a beard, he rapped a verse from the film 8 Mile, which he said made him want to stop rapping.

What do you get the guy that has everything? Happy birthday @50cent. A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Jul 6, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

“Yo Fif. First off I want to say ‘happy birthday’,” he said.

“Secondly, I want to remind you of a verse you did, that made me want to quit rapping.”

He added: “That made me want to stop rapping, for a long time. Anyways man, happy birthday, love you homey, peace.”

Rapper 50 Cent (David Jones/PA)

Eminem rapped a verse from Places To Go, which featured on the 8 Mile soundtrack.

50 Cent shared the video and wrote: “Thank you Eminem. You know you’re still the best in the world to me man, I love you bro.”