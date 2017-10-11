Eminem calls Donald Trump a 'racist grandpa' in freestyle rap at BET Hip Hop Awards

Rapper Eminem has launched an attack on Donald Trump calling him a 'racist grandpa'.

He let loose in a freestyle rap at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

He also told his fans to pick a side between himself and the US President.

Eminem went on a four and a half minute rant about Donald Trump.

The rap questions issues that have plagued the Trump administration including the affects of Hurricane Maria on Puerto Rico, his comments on NFL players and black athletes as well as his rhetoric on North Korea.