Emily Ratajkowski: My sexy image sparked a backlash against me

Blurred Lines model Emily Ratajkowski says that other women do not want to work with her because of her sexy image.

The 26-year-old shot to fame dancing topless in the video for Robin Thicke’s track.

She told Harper’s Bazaar Australia that she had been subjected to a backlash.

“There’s this thing that happens to me: ‘Oh, she’s too sexy’,” the US actress and model said.

“It’s like an anti-woman thing, that people don’t want to work with me because my boobs are too big. What’s wrong with boobs?”

She told the magazine: “They’re a beautiful feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue?”

Last year, Ratajkowski defended a selfie of herself and Kim Kardashian, both standing topless in a bathroom, with a black strip edited on to the picture to partly cover their modesty.

“However sexual our bodies may be, we need to have the freedom as women to choose when and how we express our sexuality,” Ratajkowski wrote.

The actress, whose film credits include Gone Girl and Entourage, recently said she wanted to carve out a Hollywood career which was not solely based on her appearance.

“In every profile written about me, there is, ‘She’s so sexual and she’s such a sex symbol,’ paired with, ‘But, wow, she knows about politics’.

“And that in itself is sexist,” she told Marie Claire magazine.