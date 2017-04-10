Emily Ratajkowski bids to blend sex-symbol status with politics

Actress Emily Ratajkowski has said she does not see why she cannot be both a sex symbol and a feminist.

The US star made a splash when she danced scantily clad in the music video for Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines in 2013, but has also been outspoken with her political views.

She told Marie Claire magazine: “In every profile written about me, there is, ‘She’s so sexual and she’s such a sex symbol,’ paired with, ‘But, wow, she knows about politics’.

“And that in itself is sexist.

“Why does it have to be one or the other?”

Emily, 25, has appeared in films including Gone Girl and Entourage.

She revealed she is striving to carve out a Hollywood career that is not solely based on her appearance.

“I am way more interested in working with unexpected and cool directors on interesting projects than being in this big studio movie where you’re in a bikini,” she said.

“I turn down a lot of movies, but I have to fight for the ones that I really want.”