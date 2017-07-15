Emily Blunt debuts as Mary Poppins as new Disney film line-up is announced

Disney fans got a first look at Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins on screen at this weekend’s convention.

The D23 Expo, taking place in Los Angeles, teased the forthcoming sequel Mary Poppins Returns and showed a short clip of Blunt in the title role.

Emily Blunt is Mary Poppins in the upcoming sequel, #MaryPoppinsReturns. The brand new film opens in theatres December 2018. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/egxozrpRbr — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 15, 2017

Directed by Rob Marshall, it will also star Meryl Streep and Colin Firth, and is due to be released in cinemas at Christmas 2018.

Another big release teased at the event was a live-action remake of the 1941 animation Dumbo, which will be directed by Tim Burton and stars Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Michael Keaton, slated for March 29 2019.

Dumbo is not the only Disney classic set for the live-action treatment – there will also be a new Aladdin starring Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Will Smith, while Mulan is in for a remake, too.

A sneak peek at Jon Favreau’s live-action remake of The Lion King, featuring CGI lions, provoked an emotional response from the crowd.

They just showed the shot for shot opening of Lion King, The Circle of Life, in live-action. And I can't stop crying. #D23Expo — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 15, 2017

THE SCREAM FROM THE AUDIENCE JUST NOW!!! They're showing the Circle of Life from the new live action Lion King!! IT'S BEAUTIFUL — Connie 🍑 (@noodlerella) July 15, 2017

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms, based on the Christmas tale about a young girl’s soldier doll, will be adapted for the big screen, featuring Keira Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy as well as Morgan Freeman and Helen Mirren.

A first trailer for the film debuted at the convention and a release date of November 2 2018 was announced.