Emilia Clarke named as the face of Dolce & Gabbana fragrance

Back to Showbiz Home

Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke has been unveiled as the face of a fragrance from Dolce & Gabbana.

The British star, 30, will front the campaign for the Italian fashion house’s The One Eau de Toilette from September.

The announcement comes a few days after her co-star Kit Harington was named the face of The One for Men.

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana said in a statement: “Emilia Clarke embodies perfectly the Dolce & Gabbana woman: she is radiant and lively.

“Her personality and natural beauty will capture the essence of this new campaign: joyful, spontaneous and full of life.

“She is The One.”

The designers shared a picture of Emilia on their social media accounts and wrote: “Emmy nominated actress@emilia_clarke will be the face of Dolce&Gabbana The One fragrance starting September 2017, launching the new Eau de Toilette.”

Emilia plays Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy drama, while Kit stars as Jon Snow.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Movies, World, Dolce & Gabbana, Emilia Clarke

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz