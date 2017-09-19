Emilia Clarke goes platinum blonde for Game Of Thrones role

Emilia Clarke has dyed her hair peroxide blonde for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones after years of wearing a wig.

The British actress, who usually wears a white-blonde hair piece for her part in the hit fantasy series, unveiled her new look to her 13.4 million Instagram followers.

Pulling a stunned face and showing off her bleached mane, natural brunette Clarke wrote: “AAAAHHHHHHH SHHHHIIIII******. I done did it.

“Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons.

“If you squint just so you might never know.”

“All hail to the magnificence of @kevalexanderhair and @candicebanks74 the genius creators of ‘KHALEESI WIG’ (and not forgetting all the hair on game of thrones for 8 glorious years) for at long last making this magical moment a reality.”

She added hashtags including “#khaleesikicksoff” and “#cominghomeneverfeltsogood” in her message.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss commented: “Yessss girl, welcome to the platinum club!!!”

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (HBO/PA)

Clarke has played the role of Daenerys, a Khaleesi or Mother of Dragons, since the show began in 2011.

She has worn a bright blonde wig throughout the seven series of the show, but now it appears she has gone one step further for eighth and final season.