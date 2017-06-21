Elton John proves he's still standing at Cork's Live at the Marquee

Elton John brought his Wonderful Crazy night tour to Cork's Live at the Marquee tonight and it can easily be summed up in one word - surreal.

As I walked through the tight security into the big top venue tonight, I was immediately met by three couples in their mid 60s struggling to take selfies.

After a quick helping hand and a few giggles, it quickly set the tone for the evening. 4,000 people, of one generation, all bursting with excitement to finally see their childhood idol, live in concert.

The crowd made their way inside where his famous grand piano stood poignantly stage right.

8:01pm on the dot, the band kicked off and before you knew it, Elton John casually walk out on stage and wasted no time belting out The Bitch is Back.

Dressed in a modest black glittery jacket, electric blue shirt and his statement glasses, he gave his famous Betty and the Jets a bash before saying the words every crowd long for, "Good Evening, Cork"

Even if your are not a fan of his music (but who isn't?), it was hard not to take a step back and realize that Elton John is 10ft away from you.

The. Elton. John.

The 70-year-old effortlessly put on a show and commanded the audience with a few simple hand gestures, all from his piano stool.

The graphics on the screen behind his band were used sparingly and cleverly. It was if they didn't want the screen to act as a distraction. It was what was on stage that was the main event.

His two guitarists, his keyboard player, his drummer (who he later told us has been with him since his original band debuted in 1969) and his percussionist.

Simply talent personified. Each taking their moment to shine in front of the crowd.

After playing a few songs from his new album, Looking Up, he took a moment to talk about the series of terror attacks that took place in the U.K. over the few months in London and Manchester, as well as the Gernfell fire.

As he spoke the entire audience shhh'd one another so they could take in every word.

"We live in a funny world, I pray for a better place for our children to grow up in," he began.

"I pray for tolerance & love".

He then dedicated I Want Love to the those who had lost their lives.

As he sang a graphic displayed the words, "We Love You - BER LDN MCR PAR ORL NCE STO".

He rose from his seat a few times and made his way across the stage and wave at fans.

It was apparent that life's aches and pains were getting to him by the way he walked but the minute he sat back down he could easily be mistaken for a boy of 17.

He belted out a jaw-dropping four-minute piano solo before taking on one of his biggest hits, Rocketman.

This was quickly follow by Your Song and hit after hit from his various 30+ albums.

"I've been on the road since 1969 and as much as I love playing records, I love playing to you guys more", he told the crowd.

"Thank you for the love & kindness from everyone on stage"

Bring the night to a close he sang Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me - with a screen graphic of his friend George Michael - Crocodile Rock, I'm Still Standing and Saturday.

Much to the delight of the rebel fans, "Sing it Cork".

After emotional encore of Candle in the Wind, I walked from the venue pinching myself.

This is a story I can tell my kids and grandkids, I witnessed the legendary Elton John in concert.