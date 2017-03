Elton John celebrates 70th birthday at Los Angeles showbiz party

Elton John celebrated his 70th birthday with husband David Furnish and Katy Perry at a showbiz party in Los Angeles.

The British singer-songwriter marked his milestone birthday with a joint bash to celebrate his 50-year writing partnership with Bernie Taupin, and the likes of reality TV stars Sharon and Kelly Osbourne were in attendance while actor Rob Lowe hosted.

Singer Lady Gaga provided the entertainment as she took to the stage for a special performance.

Bernie Taupin and Elton John (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

The event raised funds for the Elton John Aids Foundation and Los Angeles-based art and culture centre the Hammer Museum.

Elton celebrated his birthday with his children too, and he shared a photograph of himself with his sons Zachary and Elijah preparing to blow out the candles on his cake.

Along with the picture, Elton wrote: “Birthday bliss.”

Birthday bliss @davidfurnish #HappyBirthdayElton A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Mar 25, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

In a separate social media message, the Rocket Man star showed off a birthday card and wrote: “A huge thank-you to all my Facebook friends for the fabulous birthday card signed by all of you!”

Earlier on his birthday, Elton’s husband David shared a heartfelt tribute online to his “partner, soulmate, friend”.

Katy Perry (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

He added: “Sharing my life with you is the greatest gift of all.

“Thank-you for all the love, humanity, joy and happiness you bring to our world. I love you forever. @eltonjohn #HappyBirthdayElton.”

Sharon Osbourne, left, and Kelly Osbourne (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

Other tributes poured in from Sir Elton’s famous fans.

Happy 70th birthday to a genius musician who has made the world a better place with his charity work @eltonofficial pic.twitter.com/iGHJhguuEP — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) March 25, 2017