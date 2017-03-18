Ellen Page and Jennifer Garner return to Juno roles for fundraising drive

Ellen Page and Jennifer Garner are heading back to their roles on teen pregnancy comedy Juno to raise funds for Planned Parenthood.

The actresses will lead an all-female cast in a reading of the original script from 2007′s hit film, with proceeds from tickets and sales going to the US women’s health organisation which has been targeted for funding cuts by Donald Trump’s government.

Ellen will reprise her role as unexpectedly pregnant teen Juno and Jennifer as the woman who plans to adopt her child. The film’s male roles – originally played by such stars as Michael Cera, Jason Bateman and JK Simmons – have been recast with women reading them.

Jennifer Garner and Ellen Page in 2007 when Juno was released (Ian West/PA)

Jason Reitman, who was Oscar-nominated for directing Juno, is putting on the one-night-only live reading at Los Angeles’ Ace Theatre on April 8, where artwork from the opening credits and signed memorabilia will also be available to buy.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “Like many other people, I felt like I wanted to do something. I wanted to find a way to contribute to the causes that have never felt more important.

“It occurred to me that I have this show that could be used as a tool to not only raise money for causes that need the help, but could serve as an opportunity for a group like Planned Parenthood to connect with an audience who can be presented with new ideas, or even an action item.

“Considering how much this election has done against women and what Planned Parenthood has done for women, I thought it would be cool to hear this script with an all-female voice.”

The director will announce the full cast on Twitter in the days leading up to the performance.

Planned Parenthood has stated it only uses a fraction of its funds for terminating pregnancies and has not used federal money in that way since 1976.

Director Jason Reitman was nominated for an Oscar for Juno (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It has recently launched a campaign explaining that taxpayers’ money goes towards its services including cancer screenings, STD treatment, pregnancy tests and contraceptives.

Juno sees its lead character make a visit to an abortion clinic, but she eventually decides to continue with the pregnancy and have the baby adopted.

Jason said: “If there was any confusion about whether Juno was pro-choice or pro-life, this should settle that. Juno had a choice, and that was the most important part.”