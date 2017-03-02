Ellen DeGeneres gets a new game show

Ellen DeGeneres has bagged a new primetime US TV series of fun and games.

US broadcaster NBC has ordered six episodes of an hour-long show hosted and produced by Ellen which will feature “supersized” versions of games played on her daytime talk show.

The new show, titled Ellen’s Game Of Games, will pull contestants from the audience and give one a chance to win what NBC described as a “huge” cash prize.

Ellen has got a new TV show (Adam Davy/PA)

In a statement, Ellen promised “gigantic sets” and hilarious games.

Before her successful move to daytime, Ellen starred in the prime-time sitcoms Ellen and The Ellen Show.

She’s also become a busy producer, with shows including the US version of Little Big Shots and its upcoming spin-off, Little Big Shots: Forever Young.

A debut date for Ellen’s Game of Games was not announced.