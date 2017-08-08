Elle Macpherson gushes over ‘good looking’ Cindy Crawford family

Model Elle Macpherson shared her affection for industry rival Cindy Crawford as she complimented her nearest and dearest on being “good looking”.

The Australian model and actress, 53, commented on a picture posted by Crawford on Instagram of her whole family, including husband Rande Gerber and children Kaia Jordan and Presley Walker, enjoying a weekend in the woods.

US star Crawford, 51, wrote: “Wrapping a great weekend with the whole family!” and Macpherson responded: “Everyone so good looking.”

The two stars, who are reportedly good friends, both rose to fame in the 1980s, Macpherson becoming a popular figure in magazines Sports Illustrated and Playboy, while Crawford famously featured on covers of Vanity Fair and Vogue.

Both credited as the original supermodels, their success led to film and TV roles for both.

Macpherson took on a stint in hit US sitcom Friends as dancer Janine Lecroix and played Claudia Foster in The Beautiful Life. She also starred in a number of movies throughout the 1990s, including Jane Eyre and With Friends Like These… and produced a series of Britain and Ireland’s Next Top Model in 2010.

Meanwhile, Crawford has featured in shows such as Frasier, Cougar Town and 3rd Rock From The Sun, produced her own 1992 workout video: Cindy Crawford Shape Your Body Workout, and hosted her own talk show, Sex With Cindy Crawford.

In more recent years, Macpherson has found fame again designing her own high-end lingerie line, while Crawford has worked alongside Gerber and actor friend George Clooney on their tequila brand, Casamigos Tequila.

They coincided at the turn of the millennium for the creation of glamorous London restaurant, the Fashion Cafe, which soon went into administration.