Eliza Dushku opens up about her battle with drug and alcohol abuse

Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Eliza Dushku has spoken out about her battle with drug and alcohol abuse, admitting she first tried illegal substances when she was 14.

The actress, who played Faith on the hit show, said she got sober eight years ago because of her family.

She said of her drug abuse: “It was fun, and I loved it, until it wasn’t. Drugs didn’t love me. They didn’t love my family. They definitely didn’t love my friends that died. I have a lot of friends that are dead.

“I’m a good person, but when I did drugs and I drank, I didn’t make good decisions.

“I’m sure some of you can relate to that, but all it takes is one bad decision. You don’t have to live like that.”

Speaking at the New Hampshire Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness, Eliza, 36, said she could relate to the theme of difficult high school experiences in the vampire drama that made her famous.

She said: “It can be so scary. I just remember, I loved the first time I took a drug because I loved the way it made me feel. I loved the way it made me not feel. I didn’t have to feel.

“I got sober at first for my family because I got to the point where I was so sick about myself, I was depressed, I didn’t like myself but I love my family.”

She added: “Today I’m sober for me, and I’m sober for you. Because drugs and alcohol are powerful, but we are more powerful.

“I’m a real bad ass and tough girl, that was part of my big thing. It was the hardest thing in the world to ask for help but it was the most powerful thing I have ever done.”