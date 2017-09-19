Elisabeth Moss wears heels with a message

Actress Elisabeth Moss wore a hidden message at the Emmys – on the bottom of her shoes.

The star, 35, who won a best actress gong for her role in the drama The Handmaid’s Tale at the event, left her fans guessing the meaning of the note.

While it was not spotted during the ceremony, the message was later revealed by the actress’s stylist, Karla Welch, who posted an image on Instagram.

You'll have to guess what the other shoe says…. our note to the patriarchy #teamresistance A post shared by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

A photo of one shoe was scrawled with the word “Off” and the stylist wrote: “You’ll have to guess what the other shoe says. Our note to the patriarchy #teamresistance.”

While many believe the other shoe may have contained a swear word, others suggest it was a nod to Moss’s character, Offred, in The Handmaid’s Tale, penned by Margaret Atwood, who fights against a repressive patriarchy.