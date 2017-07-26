Electric Picnic is throwing a full moon party and here's all you need to know
Just when you think the Electric Picnic line-up couldn’t get any better, they decide to ship over 200 tonnes of sand for a Full Moon Party.
Take that, people currently taking up your Instagram feed with pictures of them in Thailand.
The Just Eat Retreat at the Stradbally festival are throwing a Thailand-inspired Full Moon Party complete with sand, deckchairs, neon body paint and tropical palm trees.
Straight out of Koh Phangan.
Not only that, a “bespoke Posh Spice Bag” has been specifically created by SABA for the party and the Just Eat waiters will also deliver specially created Full Moon Party cocktail.
The Just Eat Picnic Porters will also be on hand in their tuk tuk’s to help festival-goers deliver their kit easily to the festival entrance.
All tips and donations received by the Just Eat waiters and porters will be donated to the Peter McVerry Trust.
