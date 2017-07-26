Electric Picnic is throwing a full moon party and here's all you need to know

Just when you think the Electric Picnic line-up couldn’t get any better, they decide to ship over 200 tonnes of sand for a Full Moon Party.

Take that, people currently taking up your Instagram feed with pictures of them in Thailand.

The Just Eat Retreat at the Stradbally festival are throwing a Thailand-inspired Full Moon Party complete with sand, deckchairs, neon body paint and tropical palm trees.

Straight out of Koh Phangan.

Not only that, a “bespoke Posh Spice Bag” has been specifically created by SABA for the party and the Just Eat waiters will also deliver specially created Full Moon Party cocktail.

‪Enjoy tropical treats at the #JustEatRetreat Full Moon Party including Thai Spice bags from @sabatogo #EP2017 #FindYourFlavour A post shared by Just Eat Ireland 🍕🍜🌮🍣🍔🍩 (@justeatie) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:05am PDT

The Just Eat Picnic Porters will also be on hand in their tuk tuk’s to help festival-goers deliver their kit easily to the festival entrance.

All tips and donations received by the Just Eat waiters and porters will be donated to the Peter McVerry Trust.