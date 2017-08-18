Electric Picnic announces final round of acts

There are just two weeks to go until Stradbally Estate opens its gates to 600 acres of music, arts and wonderment.

Picnickers across the country are getting ready packing tents, sleeping bags and wellies and will come armed with plans to catch as many acts as possible.

With a stellar line-up already in place, the festival have only gone are announced 30 new acts.

Yes, this is in addition to 90s chart sensations 5ive and S Club Party headlining the Electric Ireland Throwback Stage and Just Eat’s Thailand-inspired Full Moon Party - complete with sand, deckchairs, neon body paint and tropical palm trees.

Sure, we're spoilt!