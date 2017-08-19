Eighties group Bros ‘want to keep performing’ after first show in more than 28 years

Eighties boy band Bros used their first show in more than a quarter of a decade to thank fans for their continuing support.

Twin brothers Matt and Luke Goss – who enjoyed a major hit with the track When Will I Be Famous? – performed to a sold-out crowd at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night and are keen to keep performing according to video posted online of the gig.

Matt Goss told the crowd: “We’ve always had to push a little bit harder than everybody else in some ways but do you know why we’ve been able to continue to do that? It’s because of you guys and that’s the only reason.

He added: “We would love for this to be the first of many many concerts, the first of many.”

#Bros announce they will be back with more shows - it's official - you heard it here first! @mattgoss @LukeGoss pic.twitter.com/XNbpZ7krqd — ComedyTiming (@ComedyTiming) August 19, 2017

Meanwhile Luke was seen sporting a Soundgarden T-shirt in tribute to the US grunge band’s late frontman Chris Cornell who was found dead in a Detroit hotel room in May.

Thank you @LukeGoss soundgarden tshirt has made my day — thecake-hole (@cakeycornwall) August 19, 2017

Bros, who last played together in 1989 and split in 1992, inspired teenagers to wear bottle caps on the shoes in their heydey.

After announcing their comeback last October, the London gig sold out in seven seconds but poor sales at other venues meant they cancelled shows in Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham and Nottingham.

The band will take to the stage at the O2 again on Sunday night and will perform in Manchester on Tuesday.