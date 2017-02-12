Edward Tipper, paratrooper portayed in Band of Brothers, dies aged 95

Edward Tipper, a Second World War paratrooper who was portrayed in the HBO series Band Of Brothers, has died at 95.

His daughter Kerry Tipper said he died in the Denver suburb of Lakewood on February 1.

Edward Tipper is honored by David Martin during a program hosted by The Greatest Generations Foundation at the Daniels Fund in Denver in 2011. Pic: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via AP

Mr Tipper was a member of Easy Company and parachuted into France as part of the Allied D-Day invasion on June 6 1944.

The company's exploits were retold in Band Of Brothers, based on research by historian Stephen Ambrose.

Kerry Tipper said her father was interviewed for the series and was portrayed by actor Bart Ruspoli.

A few days after the parachute drop, Mr Tipper was badly injured by a mortar shell and was in hospital for a year.

He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

After the war he worked as a teacher in Iowa and Colorado.

AP