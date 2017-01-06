Eddie Redmayne pays tribute to 'national treasure' Stephen Hawking

Actor Eddie Redmayne has paid tribute to “national treasure” Stephen Hawking ahead of the scientist’s 75th birthday.

Eddie, who played the professor in The Theory Of Everything, penned a foreword as part of a limited edition release of a general relativity book.

The limited release of Albert Einstein to Stephen Hawking: 100 years of General Relativity was issued by The Isle Of Man Post Office in tribute to the professor ahead of his birthday on Sunday.

(Chris Radburn/PA)

Eddie wrote: “It gives me great pleasure to support this creative initiative and historic commemoration of 100 years of General Relativity.

“Congratulations to all those involved in the creation of the Isle of Man stamps, most especially our national treasure, Professor Stephen Hawking.”

(Ian West/PA)

The Oscar-winning actor also signed and numbered each of the 100 copies, which cost £250 each, with number one being issued to Hawking.

100 years of General Relativity was initially released in 2016 to mark a century of the scientific theory.