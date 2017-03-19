Eddie Redmayne, Benedict Cumberbatch and Felicity Jones in line for Empire Awards

British stars Eddie Redmayne, Benedict Cumberbatch and Felicity Jones will go head to head against global names for best actor prizes at this weekend’s Empire Awards.

The ceremony, which celebrates the most impressive titles and cast members across genres, will take place at London’s Roundhouse on Sunday.

La La Land stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone have been tipped for top awards, along with Casey Affleck, Ryan Reynolds, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams and Ruth Negga.

La La Land (Matt Crossick/PA)

Meanwhile, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Riz Ahmed is tipped for best newcomer.

Among titles in line for best film are Arrival and La La Land, while best TV series nominations include Sherlock and The Night Manager, starring Tom Hiddleston.

British film veteran Ken Loach is on the list for best director for his hard-hitting social commentary in I, Daniel Blake.

The Three Empire Awards begin at Roundhouse, Chalk Farm, at 5.30pm.