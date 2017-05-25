Ed Westwick strikes White Gold in 'hilarious' new BBC comedy

Ed Westwick’s new TV series White Gold has been declared “a classic in the making” following the first episode.

The BBC show sees former Gossip Girl star Ed as Vincent Swan, a foul-mouthed, Thatcher-era double-glazing salesman, with The Inbetweeners stars James Buckley and Joe Thomas as his sidekicks.

Its “funny as hell” debut had viewers in stitches, and sparked a deluge of hilarious tweets and memes online.

Ed’s smarmy character is seen pulling out all the stops to convince people to buy his wares.

While he still has the swagger he was known for as rich, spoiled Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, the roles are worlds apart.

“Move over Chuck Bass it’s all about Vincent Swan now,” one fan tweeted.

The British actor appeared to have won over the audience in the first few minutes when his brash alter ego danced in the mirror wearing nothing but his underwear.

But while Ed’s turn as Vincent was convincing, plenty of viewers were confused by his Essex accent after his American tone in Gossip Girl.

“Hearing @EdWestwick with a British accent is so weird,” said one fan.

“Enjoying #WhiteGold although strange to hear Chuck Bass with an Essex accent,” said another.

However, one viewer set everyone straight, tweeting: “Ed Westwick has always been British. Chuck Bass was a character.”
