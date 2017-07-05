Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You overtakes One Dance as UK’s most streamed track of all time

Ed Sheeran’s hit track Shape Of You has overtaken Canadian rival Drake’s One Dance to become the UK’s most streamed song of all time.

The red-headed singer-songwriter continues an astonishing record-breaking run with the latest title, which was revealed as he was announced as the UK’s biggest musician of 2017 so far, according to the Official Charts Company’s quarterly update.

Six months in, Sheeran’s third record ÷ (Divide) is the biggest selling album of the year while Shape Of You has surpassed a staggering 184 million streams since its release in January.

Ed Sheeran performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

And his success is not limited to Divide. The musician’s sophomore album, X (Multiply) – first released in 2014 – is the third biggest selling record of the year behind Rag’N’Bone Man’s debut Human.

Meanwhile, south London grime star Stormzy’s first album – Gang Signs & Prayer – is the fifth biggest of 2017 behind Little Mix’s Glory Days.

In the singles chart, Sheeran again leads the way. Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill are the year’s biggest tracks having now shifted a combined sales and streams total of more than four million between them.

Third is Justin Bieber’s remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito ahead of another Sheeran single – Galway Girl – in fourth.

His latest success caps a stellar six months for the 26-year-old, which recently saw him close Glastonbury Festival.