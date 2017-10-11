Ed Sheeran's Phoenix Park gigs could be a no-go following residents objections

To the excitement of Irish fans, Ed Sheeran is set to play a string of dates around our little Isle next year.

One of the many locations is Phoenix Park in Dublin and as 180,000 ticket holders early await the May gigs, it looks like not everyone is happy about it.

Locals living near the Castleknock entrance in Dublin have raised concerns about gigs and have requested an urgent meeting with Dublin City Council in an effort to move the gigs to another section within the park.

Here are the dates for the European stadium tour, tickets on sale Saturday 8th of July - https://atlanti.cr/euuk2018tour A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jun 28, 2017 at 1:35am PDT

Fianna Fáil Councillor, Howard Mahoney, said that local residents were not consulted prior to a licence being granted for the gigs and the situation could easily emulate the controversy surrounding Garth Brooks' cancelled gigs at Croke Park in 2014.

Mahoney has stressed that the residents are not objecting to the three concerts taking place but believe there are other areas in the park that would be more suitable to stage the sold-out shows other than the Ashtown entrance.

He also added that lessons should’ve been learned from the ill-fated Swedish House Mafia concerts in the Phoenix Park in 2012.