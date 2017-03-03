Ed Sheeran's new album is here with two nods to Ireland

After weeks of eager anticipation, Ed Sheeran released ÷ (Divide), his first album since 2014.

And as you'd expect, it's being pretty well received.

But in case you didn't know, our little island contributes to the album.

Galway Girl and Nancy Mulligan fuse Sheeran's pop style with a little dose of Irish trad.

Galway Girl tells of a meeting with a Galwegian who played in an Irish band in Dublin while Nancy Mulligan (which is on the deluxe version of the album) is a retelling of how his Irish grandparents fell in love in Wexford.

And obviously, the album has saved 2017.

Thanks, Ed.

÷ is out now.
