Ed Sheeran's new album is here with two nods to Ireland

After weeks of eager anticipation, Ed Sheeran released ÷ (Divide), his first album since 2014.

It's out ! Bloody hell that feels good to say. Tune into Chris Evans this morning on radio 2, doing a session, then the one show later x — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 3, 2017

And as you'd expect, it's being pretty well received.

But in case you didn't know, our little island contributes to the album.

Galway Girl and Nancy Mulligan fuse Sheeran's pop style with a little dose of Irish trad.

#galwaygirl is my new guilty pleasure song @edsheeran well done! That fiddle Tho!!! — Sean Michael Murray (@seanmurraymusic) March 3, 2017

No words can describe how proud I feel to be Irish after listening to Galway Girl and Nancy Mulligan @edsheeran ☘️🇮🇪💚 Grá mhór! #Divide — eimear ní chéitinn (@eimearkeatings) March 3, 2017

Galway Girl tells of a meeting with a Galwegian who played in an Irish band in Dublin while Nancy Mulligan (which is on the deluxe version of the album) is a retelling of how his Irish grandparents fell in love in Wexford.

galway girl & nancy mulligan are so irish & trad im in love — rachael (@rachaelsharkeyy) March 2, 2017

I love how Ed mentions Wexford and his Irish family on his albums #divide — Amy🌹Tomorrow (@LightsOnAir) March 3, 2017

And obviously, the album has saved 2017.

Thanks, Ed.

÷ is out now.