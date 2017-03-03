Ed Sheeran's new album is here with two nods to Ireland
After weeks of eager anticipation, Ed Sheeran released ÷ (Divide), his first album since 2014.
It's out ! Bloody hell that feels good to say. Tune into Chris Evans this morning on radio 2, doing a session, then the one show later x— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 3, 2017
And as you'd expect, it's being pretty well received.
#DIVIDE is so amazing. 10/10 would recommend @edsheeran— Donna Faith Averett (@donnafaithh) March 3, 2017
But in case you didn't know, our little island contributes to the album.
Galway Girl and Nancy Mulligan fuse Sheeran's pop style with a little dose of Irish trad.
#galwaygirl is my new guilty pleasure song @edsheeran well done! That fiddle Tho!!!— Sean Michael Murray (@seanmurraymusic) March 3, 2017
No words can describe how proud I feel to be Irish after listening to Galway Girl and Nancy Mulligan @edsheeran ☘️🇮🇪💚 Grá mhór! #Divide— eimear ní chéitinn (@eimearkeatings) March 3, 2017
Galway Girl tells of a meeting with a Galwegian who played in an Irish band in Dublin while Nancy Mulligan (which is on the deluxe version of the album) is a retelling of how his Irish grandparents fell in love in Wexford.
Galway Girl & Nancy Mulligan, Ed channeling his irish roots🍀 #irish #edsheeran #divide #dividealbum— ryan (@ryankearney_) March 3, 2017
galway girl & nancy mulligan are so irish & trad im in love— rachael (@rachaelsharkeyy) March 2, 2017
I love how Ed mentions Wexford and his Irish family on his albums #divide— Amy🌹Tomorrow (@LightsOnAir) March 3, 2017
And obviously, the album has saved 2017.
#Divide saved 2017 pic.twitter.com/5yrGeMcDuM— sig,, (@hxrrylslou) March 3, 2017
Happy World Ed Sheeran Day @edsheeran #divide pic.twitter.com/pfzeyqLhab— Lionheart (@riche11is) March 3, 2017
Thanks, Ed.
÷ is out now.
