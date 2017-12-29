Ed Sheeran’s Divide breaks records with 19th week at number one

Ed Sheeran’s Divide has broken chart records after logging a total 19 weeks at number one this year.

The British singer’s third studio collection reached the top of the charts for a seventh time on Friday, setting a new record for spells in the top spot by a male solo album.

Sheeran’s achievement overtakes Sam Smith’s six stints at number one with The Lonely Hour, with clocked a total of eight weeks in pole position in 2015. Smith is currently at number two in the chart with The Thrill Of It All.

Ed Sheeran (Official Charts company/PA)

The pair are followed this week by Eminem’s comeback record Revival at number three, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man’s Human at number four and Pink’s Beautiful Trauma at number five.

The last week of 2017 also saw Sheeran top the singles chart for a fourth week with his romantic track Perfect.

Meanwhile, the festive period saw Wham’s Last Christmas rise to number two, marking a year since the band’s former singer George Michael’s death. The song last peaked at the same position when it was released in 1984.

It was followed by Mariah Carey’s seasonal classic All I Want For Christmas Is You in third position and Christmas party favourite Fairytale Of New York by the The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl in fifth.

George Michael (Chris Radburn/PA)

Sheeran and Eminem’s collaboration River dropped two places to number four.

Among other festive tracks to prove themselves popular again this year were Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas at number seven, Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree at number nine and Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone at number 10.