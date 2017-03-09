Ed Sheeran's crossing swords with Beatrice 'a fancy story', says James Blunt

James Blunt has raised doubts about Ed Sheeran’s recent story claiming Princess Beatrice accidentally cut his face with a sword during a party prank.

Beatrice, 28, was reportedly pretending to “knight” James when the alleged incident occurred and swung the ceremonial blade over her shoulder, striking Ed.

James Blunt (Isabel Infantes/PA)

However, You’re Beautiful singer James, 43, has now said it was a joke he and Ed concocted.

He told Shortlist Magazine: “Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself.

“We made a fancy story up, people fell for it. It was very embarrassing.

Ed Sheeran (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“It’s bizarre that people fell for it. I blame him,” he added before joking: “He must be desperate – he’s trying to sell records.”

Reports first surfaced in November that Ed, 26, went to hospital to have stitches on his cheek after the incident occurred at a party at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

It was reported while the Duke of York was away on business, Beatrice’s mother Sarah, Duchess of York was at the do.

Fed up of @edsheeran in your feed? Here's a new song of mine to listen to instead. Oh... I wrote it with Ed. https://t.co/X8YHGydItS — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 3, 2017

Ed, who still has the scar on his face, apparently returned to the party, which he is said to have attended with his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, after leaving hospital.

The Shape Of You singer has commented on the scar several times during interviews but has repeatedly said he is “not sure” if he can talk about how it happened.

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show in January, Ed said: “For two weeks after, I had a huge gash on my face and would tell people I fell and then suddenly, the story came out, the alleged story came out.”

He told the BBC1 programme: “I can’t talk about it. I don’t know what will happen if I do.”

(Chris Radburn/PA)

He added: “I remember telling my dad about it and he didn’t believe me and said, ‘No, what really happened?’”

A spokesman for Beatrice and Ed’s publicist have been contacted for comment.

James’s spokesman said they would not be commenting.

Shortlist Magazine is out now.