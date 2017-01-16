Ed Sheeran’s 'Castle on the Hill' sung as gaeilge may be better than the original

With only 45 days until Ed Sheeran’s new album, Divide hits our devices we are looking for any reason to distract ourselves.

And keeping within the theme of the ‘full-on Irish’ album, we’ve found just the thing.

Irish band Seo Linn, mostly known for their work with Coláiste Lurgan and RTÉ’s centenary concert, have covered Ed’s 'Castle on a Hill' as gaeilge.

No offence Ed but we think it could be better than the original.

Although Ed himself doesn’t shy away from the fact that he loves the Irish language, even recording his track 'Thinking Out Loud' as gaeilge for Conradh na Gaeilge’s album, Ceol 2016.

Seo Linn also added the lyrics to their video, just in case Ed wants to sing along.

Here’s hoping Ed's track 'Galway Girl' on the new album has a cuplá focal included.