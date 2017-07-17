Ed Sheeran’s appearance in Game Of Thrones has not made everyone happy

Singer Ed Sheeran sparked a mixed response with his Game Of Thrones cameo.

Sheeran sang during his fleeting appearance in the death-filled episode, Dragonstone, in the first episode of the penultimate series of the TV drama.

Not all fans were impressed as the star dressed as a soldier and sang around a campfire.

@lesleywright_ tweeted: “Ed Sheeran’s cameo in Game Of Thrones was about as discreet as Spongebob impersonating Squidward on Opposite Day.”

@poniewozik wrote: “The Ed Sheeran scene was actually an interesting moment/departure that was overshadowed by putting Ed Sheeran in it.”

@Uptomyknees wrote: “Hello it’s me, Ed Sheeran, and I’m here to remind you none of this is real! It’s just a TV show haha, I’m Ed Sheeran.”

@grinchhands quipped: “Game Of Thrones: we’re a prestige show please take us seriously. Game Of Thrones: Here’s Arya eating a squirrel next to Ed Sheeran.”

@shivam13verma wrote: “Arya Stark: ‘It’s a pretty song. I’ve never heard of it before.’ Ed Sheeran: ‘It’s on Spotify’.”

Arya Stark: It's a pretty song. I've never heard of it before.

Others were more impressed.

@trentjamesdale wrote: “I can’t believe Ed Sheeran is on GOT!!! Amazing!”

@Super_Nadine wrote: “How awesome is @edsheeran in that scene with Arya Stark?”

And @JonWinterfall wrote: “What an unexpected cameo by Ed Sheeran but damn his voice is so good!”

Sheeran caught the attention of Maisie Williams’s Arya Stark as she rode through a forest on horseback.

Stark told Sheeran’s unnamed character: “It’s a pretty song, I’ve never heard it before.”

“It’s a new one,” Sheeran replied.

But fans praised Maisie Williams as Arya Stark.

@Torres3203 wrote: “An iconic scene from Game of Thrones. Arya Stark I love you.”

@DushiRox wrote: It was soooooooo worth the wait! #aryastark opening scene was pure gold. “Leave one wolf alive and the sheep are never safe.”