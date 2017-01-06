Ed Sheeran treats fans to TWO new singles

By Steve Neville

Last week Ed Sheeran's announced he was set to end of his break from music and release new music in 2017.

And today Sheeran fans have woken up to find two brand new songs released by the 25-year-old.

After a week of teasers, Sheeran took to Twitter to say that because he had been away for so long, he was releasing two new singles.

You can listen to Castle On The Hill and Shape Of You below.

And people were impressed with the new songs.

Sheeran was on BBC Radio 1 this morning and he spoke about what to expect from the rest of the album.

He also mentioned how Shape Of You was almost given away before he decided to keep it for himself.

Welcome back, Ed.
