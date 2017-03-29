Ed Sheeran transforms the Royal Albert Hall into a 'scummy pub' for charity gig

Ed Sheeran said he wanted to treat London's Royal Albert Hall like “a scummy pub” as he took to the stage for a charity concert.

The chart-topping star drew celebrity fans including David Beckham, Pippa Middleton and her fiance James Matthews, Michael McIntyre and James Blunt to his sold-out show for the UK's Teenage Cancer Trust.

He treated an enthusiastic crowd to hits from his record-breaking album ÷ (Divide), including Castle On The Hill, Eraser and Galway Girl, as well as older hits such as Sing, The A Team and Thinking Out Loud, and a short snippet of Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s single Human.

Ed, Roger and Becks at the event (Jordan Curtis Hughes/Teenage Can/PA)

After taking his customary selfie with the crowd, he closed the show with an encore of his number one Shape Of You and You Need Me, I Don’t Need You.

He introduced a mash-up of Sing and New Man saying: “I know this is a nice seated venue, it’s a posh venue, but we are going to treat it like a scummy pub and get dancing.”

YES Busted (PA)

Ed received support from Busted, who opened the show with new music as well as older hits such as Air Hostess, Crashed The Wedding and Year 3000.

Tickets for the concert had appeared on resale websites for up to £5,000, prompting Ed to back a campaign urging fans to reject sites selling tickets at inflated prices.

The shows for the charity continue all week, with comedians taking to the stage on Wednesday ahead of performances from Paul Weller and The Who.