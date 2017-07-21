Ed Sheeran to join ambitious global gigs for Amnesty International

Ed Sheeran is joining forces with Amnesty International to perform alongside 1,000 artists for a global music initiative.

Sheeran, 26, will perform in a secret location in Washington DC on September 20 as gigs around the world take place for Amnesty’s concert series Give a Home, a joint project with live music organisation Sofar Sounds.

He will be joined at the small, intimate gig by musician Jean-Jean Bashengezi, a refugee who was forced to flee his home in the Democratic Republic of the Congo more than 20 years ago.

GOOD NEWS! @edsheeran will perform secret gig for #GiveaHome- our global act of welcome for refugees. Enter to win! https://t.co/9AYB4YAMqp pic.twitter.com/qSP6Pm1qDC — AmnestyInternational (@amnesty) July 20, 2017

The ambitious event will see music lovers from more than 60 countries open up their homes to host intimate gigs in a bid to show solidarity with refugees.

The Shape Of You hit-maker said: “We all deserve a home, not just the memory of one.

“That’s why I’m proud to join Amnesty International and Sofar’s Give a Home campaign in raising awareness for the global refugee crisis and funds for Amnesty’s important work.”

Sheeran is the latest live act to be announced, with more to be revealed in August.

Artists including Jessie Ware, Gregory Porter, Rudimental, Lianne La Havas, James Morrison, The Staves and Billy Bragg have previously been confirmed to be joining the day of global concerts.

Lianne La Havas (Ian West/PA)

Human rights organisation Amnesty International’s gig project with Sofar Sounds – a London-based set-up that throws secret and unique concerts in people’s homes all over the world – will see more than 300 events take place on the same day.

Give a Home’s events are set to include performances from two or three music artists and also talks from activists about the solutions that could help with the refugee crisis, which currently sees more than 22 million people displaced from their home country due to conflict.