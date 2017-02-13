Ed Sheeran to headline Teenage Cancer Trust charity concert

Ed Sheeran has been confirmed as the latest headliner taking to the stage for one of the forthcoming Teenage Cancer Trust charity concerts.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter, who first played for the charity in 2014, is joining previously announced acts Paul Weller and The Who for the week of fundraising gigs in March.

The Thinking Out Loud hit-maker’s concert will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 28, just over three weeks after the release of his hotly-anticipated third album ÷ (Divide).

Ed Sheeran (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He said: “It’s an honour to be asked back by the Teenage Cancer Trust for their fundraising week of live gigs.

“It’s such an important cause and one that I’m extremely proud to be a part of. See you on March 28 and let’s raise loads of money for young people with cancer!”

Other acts confirmed for this year’s set of gigs are the Pet Shop Boys – who will play with former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra – and Olly Murs.

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan will host a comedy evening with guests Jo Brand, Russell Kane, Kevin Bridges, Mike Wilmot and Tom Allen.

Ed Sheeran (Yui Mok/PA)

More than 225 artists and bands have played for the Teenage Cancer Trust at the London venue since the shows began in 2000, raising over £24 million for the cause.

Ed has enjoyed a hugely successful comeback in recent weeks after his year-long hiatus.

He has broken a chart record thanks to two of his singles – Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill – sitting at number one and number two on the singles chart for five consecutive weeks.

His new album, the follow-up to 2014 effort x (Multiply), is set for release on Friday March 3.

Tickets for Ed’s Teenage Cancer Trust gig go on sale on Friday February 17 at 9am.