Ed Sheeran to have a ‘thing’ with Lisa Simpson

Move over Bleeding Gums Murphy, Lisa Simpson has a new beau and he’s in the form of Ed Sheeran.

Fresh from his Game of Thrones of cameo, the singer will appear once again on our television screens in October.

This time as a character on The Simpsons.

The singer/songwriter posted an image on Instagram of himself ‘simpsonized’.

His yellow character is seen with his signature ginger hair, t-shirt and hat - someone we definitely see Lisa Simpson falling for.

Similar to Game of Thrones, Ed will not be playing himself - his character’s name is Brendan who is reportedly a new love interest for Lisa Simpson and arch enemy of Milhouse.

He will be introduced specially for a musical-themed special.

"This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on,” he wrote alongside the picture.

Unfortunately his recent role in the new series of Game Of Thrones divided opinion among the show's fans.

Sheeran is such a fan of the long-running show he has a tattoo of Blinky, Springfield's famous three-eyed fish.