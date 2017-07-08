Ed Sheeran tickets being re-sold at high price despite strict measures to combat ticket touting

Tickets are already being re-sold for Ed Sheeran's Irish tour for twice their face value.

That is despite extra measures being put in place to combat ticket touting.

The English singer's promotion company had warned against ticket touting, and Ticketmaster also set new rules so buyers' names are printed on tickets and matched with ID.

There has been a strict limit placed on the sale of tickets, only allowing customers buy four tickets at a time.

The tour is yet to sell out, despite going on sale at 9am this morning.

Fans have been queuing outside ticket stalls since Thursday night to grab a ticket to one of the English singer's seven Irish dates in Cork, Galway, Dublin and Belfast.

He will play two nights at in Cork, Dublin, Galway and one night in Belfast in May 2018.