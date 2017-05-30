Ed Sheeran throws support behind We Love Manchester fund
Ed Sheeran has thrown his backing behind a fundraising drive for victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.
The Shape Of You singer called the bombing “truly heartbreaking” as he urged people to donate to the We Love Manchester emergency fund.
Almost £6 million has been raised since the atrocity through the British Red Cross, Manchester Evening News and Manchester City Council joint appeal.
.@EdSheeran has pledged his support for the #Manchester emergency fund. Join him & donate now. #WeStandTogether https://t.co/BW6ZNwV4hj pic.twitter.com/EbenjV7VCo— British Red Cross (@BritishRedCross) May 29, 2017
In a video posted by the Red Cross, Ed said: “The attack on Manchester was truly heartbreaking but since then Manchester, Britain and the world have come together.
“Please join me and give what you can today.”
The money raised will be administered by the Red Cross, which is offering support to affected families.
