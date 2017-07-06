Ed Sheeran tells fans he has not quit Twitter

Singer Ed Sheeran has denied reports he has stopped using his Twitter account, telling his fans he will just no longer read posts.

Apparently proving his point, he posted a photo of himself on stage wearing a T-shirt saying “Hoax”, and wrote: “Q magazine is out now. Also loads of Hoo-har about me quitting stuff.

“I haven’t quit anything, I’m just not reading anything, except Harry Potter. Hope everyone had a wonderful July 4th yo.”

His post came hours after The Sun newspaper reported the Galway Girl star had quit Twitter because of the amount of abuse he was receiving, referring in particular to a misunderstanding where followers believed he had criticised fellow artist Lady Gaga during an interview.

It quoted him saying: “I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things – Twitter’s a platform for that.”

Gaga later shared a selfie of the two artists, writing that the “talented” Sheeran deserves “love and respect”.

She added: “I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and a part of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean.”

Sheeran fans tweeted their relief that he will keep updating his account, with one follower replying: “Don’t leave us ever.”

Another fan said: “Glad you’re still here, mate. Whatever the news, ignore the trolls,” and another replied: “We had your back babe.”

Meanwhile, others just showed appreciation for Sheeran’s use of the term “hoo-har”, declaring it an “underused” phrase.

hoo-har 😂 — Ed Sheeran USA (@LittleBirdsUSA) July 5, 2017

Love hoo-har!! So underused 👏🏻 — Rachel Meen (@raqmeen) July 5, 2017

Sheeran’s interest in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter novels was also noted, as fans voiced their shared love for the boy wizard.

Love you and Harry Potter ❤️ — I MET JUANES AGAIN (@wonkanerds_) July 5, 2017

"I'm just not reading anything, except Harry Potter. "



well, you really don't need to read anything else when you've got Harry Potter. — Manu (@EmmGoncalves) July 5, 2017

I feel like I NEED to know what book you're reading now. Is it chamber of secrets? Goblet of fire???? DEATHLY HALLOWS???????? — julia (@accioswifties) July 5, 2017

Sheeran appears on the cover of this week’s Q magazine, just days after his headline appearance at Glastonbury Festival.