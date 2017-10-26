Ed Sheeran: Taylor Swift’s boyfriend is a really good dude

Ed Sheeran has shared his approval of his close friend Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend, and praised the US star’s new music.

The singer-songwriter also revealed that he has been struggling to do everyday tasks, such as brushing his teeth, since injuring both arms in a recent cycling accident.

During an appearance on the Capital Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp, Sheeran said he has been speaking to Swift recently as she gears up to release her new album.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran in 2013 (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “Yeah, we’re in touch, quite a fair bit, you know, and she’s been in London quite a bit as well.”

Kemp mentioned her new boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, to which Sheeran replied: “He’s really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude.”

Swift and Alwyn are believed to have been dating since earlier this year, although they have kept their relationship out of the limelight.

Swift is set to release her sixth album, Reputation, in November and Sheeran said he thinks “the songs are great” on the record, as well as the visuals.

“I think people will like the album,” he added.

Ed Sheeran and Roman Kemp (Capital Breakfast Show)

Sheeran has been friends with Swift for several years, having toured with her in 2013, and they also worked on the song Everything Has Changed together.

Meanwhile, speaking of his recent accident, Sheeran said: “I came off a bike quite fast down a hill and broke my wrist, my elbow and my rib.”

He added that he is “quite a reckless human being”, and that his previous injuries have never affected his work before.

Sheeran was forced to cancel a number of concerts in Asia following the accident.

Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

Sheeran said his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, has had to help him with certain tasks since coming off his bike.

He told Kemp that “Cherry had to brush my teeth”, and later added she is a “good woman”.

:: The Capital London Breakfast show with Roman Kemp is on weekdays and Saturdays from 6am.