Ed Sheeran snapped with Tess Daly ahead of Strictly finale performance

Ed Sheeran will perform on tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing final as he attempts to clinch the Christmas number one spot.

The singer-songwriter was revealed as a performer by the BBC hours before the show and was snapped backstage by Strictly stars including presenter Tess Daly.

She posed with Sheeran while fellow red-head Neil Jones – a pro dancer on the show – photobombed them.

To my brother from another mother @teddysphotos you will love his performance tonight on @bbcstrictly #redhead #edsheeran #ginger #strictly #strictlycomedancing #legend #saturdaynight #final A post shared by Neil Jones (@mr_njonesofficial) on Dec 16, 2017 at 8:39am PST

Daly wrote on the Instagram post: “Thrilled to see the BRILLIANT Ed Sheeran on tonight’s Strictly Final; the most down to earth superstar you could wish to meet; what a lovely genuine guy.”

Jones also got a selfie with the singer, who he joked was a “brother from another mother”.

Thrilled to see the BRILLIANT Ed Sheeran on tonight's Strictly Final; the most down to earth superstar you could wish to meet; what a lovely genuine guy👏🏼🎤 @teddysphotos @bbcstrictly #scd #strictlycomedancing #edsheeran #final A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly) on Dec 16, 2017 at 8:24am PST

“You will love his performance tonight” Jones wrote.

Sheeran is on track to clinch next week’s Christmas number one with a remix of his single Perfect which features US superstar Beyonce.

The show hasn’t even begun yet 😂😂👀 its going to be a fun one!! #strictlyfinal pic.twitter.com/2FNuKDXUOg — Jonnie Peacock (@JonniePeacock) December 16, 2017

Meanwhile, Paralympian Jonnie Peacock warmed up for his final Strictly Come Dancing appearance by appearing to enjoy a few drinks.

The sprinter – who was knocked out with partner Oti Mabuse in week nine of the series – will return to the dance floor alongside the rest of the class of 2017 for the group dance.

Hours before the final show he posted a snap of a half-empty bottle of spiced rum alongside the words: “The show hasn’t even begun yet … its going to be a fun one!!”

Scottish comedian Susan Calman – who was knocked out in week ten of the competition – shared a tribute to the show ahead of her own final dance.

Strictly final starts soon. My last time dancing on the most amazing show on television. Make up, hair, wardrobe, props, floor mangers, band, production, VT teams, runners and every other person who makes the show work have made this the best experience of my life. Thank you x — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) December 16, 2017

She wrote: “Strictly final starts soon.

“My last time dancing on the most amazing show on television. Make up, hair, wardrobe, props, floor mangers, band, production, VT teams, runners and every other person who makes the show work have made this the best experience of my life. Thank you.”

Judge Bruno Tonioli also joined in the fun, sharing a photo of him dancing naked on Twitter.

He wrote: “When I get excited!? It’s going to be a HUGE show.”

The #Strictly Grand Final dress run is done! Get ready for eight incredible routines and four absolutely, utterly A-MA-ZING show dances. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MHlzIXODso — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 16, 2017

One of Joe McFadden, Alexandra Burke, Debbie McGee and Gemma Atkinson will be crowned champion on Saturday night as they each take to the dance floor three times each with their professional partners.

:: The Strictly Come Dancing final airs at 6.30pm.