Ed Sheeran slept on my sofa, reveals Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx has said he helped the fledgling Ed Sheeran by letting him stay on his sofa for several weeks to allow him to practise his craft.

The Oscar-winning star, 49, said on Wednesday that he quickly knew that the British musician was going to be “something special”.

Sheeran slept on his sofa before he became a household name, Foxx said (Marco Ugarte/AP)

Foxx told the Press Association: “He sought me out, came to my house, he slept on my couch for, like, about a few weeks.

“I took him down to a live night to see him perform in front of a raucous crowd, he pops out with a ukulele, gets a standing ovation and I knew right there he was going to be something special.

“That’s what we all do as artists, you know. He needed a place to stay, and work on his craft and be left alone.

“So I would give him food, let him work on his music and my daughter looked in on him and said, ‘That guy’s about to be the next guy’.”

Sheeran, 26, played on The Foxxhole, the actor’s radio channel, in 2010.

Playing at jamie foxx's spot on Monday - the foxxhole, any LA residents lemme know if you want guestlist! — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) April 16, 2010

Foxx, speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of Baby Driver, said he has also put up musicians such as rapper Nick Cannon and Ne-Yo.

“My house is that type of house for artists,” he added.

