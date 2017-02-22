Ed Sheeran, Skepta and Little Mix among Brit Awards performers

Indie-pop, grime and the return of Ed Sheeran will be celebrated by performances at this year’s Brit Awards.

A host of international names from the world of music will take to the stage during the ceremony on Wednesday night, including US pop star Katy Perry, who last appeared at the awards in 2014.

Ed, who has topped the UK charts since his return from a year-long hiatus, will perform, as will Robbie Williams and Bruno Mars, fresh from his Prince tribute at the Grammys earlier this month.

Ed Sheeran (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Indie-pop group The 1975, who are up for album of the year, girl band Little Mix, grime artist Skepta and soul singer Emeli Sande complete the line-up.

Tottenham-born Skepta will be hoping to follow-up on his Mercury Prize success with Konnichiwa as he faces the late David Bowie in the British album of the year category.

Kanye West had previously highlighted diversity issues with a 2015 performance at the Brits (Yui Mok/PA)

The Shutdown rapper is also up for breakthrough artist and male solo artist and will appear at the ceremony two years after he was part of a group of grime MCs brought on stage by Kanye West as he sought to highlight the lack of recognition the genre received during award season.

Emeli is nominated for best female artist while former X Factor winners Little Mix are shortlisted for three awards including best single and best group.