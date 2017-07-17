Ed Sheeran sings in Game Of Thrones cameo
Ed Sheeran made his Game Of Thrones cameo in the first episode of the penultimate series.
The pop star sang during his fleeting appearance in the death-filled episode titled Dragonstone, which kicked off season seven when it aired in the early hours of Monday.
#GoTS7 SPOILER ALERT: Special cameo by @edsheeran in Ep1. What will his songs reveal? Don't miss the encore tonight at 9pm (8pm Thai.Jkt). pic.twitter.com/HlJnVANbk7— HBOAsia (@HBOAsia) July 17, 2017
The 26-year-old was dressed as a soldier and singing around a campfire when he caught the attention of Maisie Williams’s Arya Stark as she rode through a forest on horseback.
Stark told Sheeran’s unnamed character: “It’s a pretty song, I’ve never heard it before.”
“It’s a new one,” Sheeran replied.
The singer-songwriter celebrated his appearance, posting a shot of his performance on Instagram after tuning into the show.
“Throwback to the time I was a Lannister,” he wrote.
Fans praised Sheeran on social media.
Nadine tweeted: “How awesome is @edsheeran in that scene with Arya Stark?”
Lyndsey Vanstone added: “Amazing cameo from @edsheeran in @GameOfThrones season 7 premiere!”
Tonight, #WinterIsHere.— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) July 16, 2017
“Dragonstone” premieres tonight at 9PM on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/498IZyDsQs
The show’s creators David Benioff and DB Weiss announced the singer would make an appearance as they spoke at a panel at South By Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas.
The HBO series based on George RR Martin’s A Song Of Ice And Fire novels will reach its conclusion in the final season next year.
The show has scooped 38 Emmy Awards, more than any other narrative show.
:: Game Of Thrones first aired on Sky Atlantic and Now TV at 2am and will be repeated at 9pm.
