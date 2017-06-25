Ed Sheeran says he will ‘always stick up’ for Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran has said he will “always stick up” for his good friend and fellow singer Taylor Swift.

Sheeran, 26, and Swift, 27, have been firm friends since he toured with her in 2013.

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Sheeran also revealed he “hooked up” with some of her famous friends in the early days of their friendship.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran during Capital FM’s Summertime Ball in 2013 (Yui Mok/PA Archive)

He told The Sunday Times Magazine: “She would be there if everything ended for me. Taylor is kind of an anomaly in that sense.”

“She’s omnipresent because she’s the most famous woman in the world, so she can’t make the decision to not be in the press,” he added, “I always stick up for Taylor.”

The duo recorded hit song Everything Has Changed and Swift was one of his most staunch supporters and fans earlier this year when he started releasing new music from his third studio album, ÷ (Divide).

OH MY GOD OKAY ITS HAPPENING EVERYBODY STAY CALM A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 6, 2017 at 3:55am PST

As his single Shape Of You was released, she posted an excited message and picture to her more than 100 million Instagram followers with the caption: “Oh my god. Okay its happening. Everybody stay calm.”

On his romantic interludes with her friends when he was touring with her, he told the magazine: “Taylor’s world is celebrity. I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy … I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, ‘How the f*** did that happen?'”

The singer now has a serious girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, who he has been dating since 2015, reports say.

Looking back on the highlights of my life, there's a moment I'll never forget from a day in London about two years ago. I was in town to play the O2 and I was out shopping on my day off. My friend Ed Sheeran met up with me in this little shop where I was buying ballet shoes. He walks in and says "you have to hear this new song. I think it's the best one I've ever written." And then, as usual, he pulls out his phone and gives me headphones. I sat there on a bench in that store and heard 'Thinking Out Loud' for the first time, as little kids were picking out tutus and leotards next to us. Little did we know it would go on to be first dance song at countless weddings all over the world, become Ed's biggest hit, and eventually go on to win him Song of the Year at the 2016 Grammys. Ed and I had been on tour together all year on the Red Tour and we saw each other almost every day. I lived for the moments he would burst into my dressing room with a new song to play me. It happened so often that it became normal, and I don't think he ever knew how much it meant to me that he wanted me to hear his songs first. I don't think he ever knew how inspired I was by his drive and passion to constantly create new art. But it's his 25th birthday today, so I'm saying it now. You deserve everything you have, and everything you will continue to achieve, Ed. And an extra congratulations to the incredible Amy Wadge on your two Grammys. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 17, 2016 at 6:09pm PST

“It’s awesome meeting famous people,” Sheeran told the magazine, “But that’s not life. That’s not reality. One day this will end.

“And I know the one person that’s going to remain constant is Cherry. I should just enjoy this while it’s there but not let it become my reality. Because that’s not the reality I want to live in.”

Sheeran was recently recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list where he received an MBE for services to music and charity.

In December 2016 he returned from a year-long break before releasing his new album in March, which is still dominating the UK music charts.

He will close Glastonbury festival this evening.