Ed Sheeran quits Twitter following Game Of Thrones backlash

Ed Sheeran’s Twitter account has been deleted following criticism of his recent Game Of Thrones cameo.

The Shape Of You singer’s appearance in the hit fantasy series divided opinion among fans after it aired in the debut episode of season seven and now he appears to have deactivated his account on the social media site.

Sheeran had previously limited his activity on Twitter, saying that he could not cope with the online hate directed at him.

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

His role in Game Of Thrones involved just two lines – “It’s a new one”, in reference to a song that Maisie Williams’s character Arya Stark heard him singing, and “Worst place in the world”, about King’s Landing.

But fans of the show complained about having a celebrity included in a scene.

Still cross about the Ed Sheeran cameo. Felt like a 1990s sitcom where the audience whoop when a guest star 'unexpectedly' drops by #GoTS7 — Becky Howard (@_beckyhoward) July 18, 2017

The point of Ed Sheeran was? Great he sang then sat there like a gormless muppet between Maisie Williams & Thomas Turgoose ruining the scene — Joga (@JogaSemMedo) July 18, 2017

While others ridiculed his acting abilities.

whenever i feel sad i just remember ed sheeran's scene at GOT and i'm okay again 😂 — maomao ❤ (@stoicmaknae) July 18, 2017

However, some people thought that the criticism had gone a little far if it had driven him off Twitter.

WTH?! Ed Sheeran deleted his twitter acct?!! — sin (@sheena_ga) July 18, 2017

ed sheeran is the kindest guy ever and yall made him delete his twitter account because of the unnecessary hate — Alessia (@liamshug) July 18, 2017

Feel bad for ed sheeran getting hate on his cameo in GOT, agreed it was a bit random but soz if I got the opportunity I'd deffo take it — holly kingston (@holly_king123) July 18, 2017

The one thing I heard about #GoT is that Ed Sheeran was in it.

And that Ed Sheeran was bullied enough to delete his Twitter.

I hate people. — Captain (@Bunkenstein) July 18, 2017

Sheeran had been booked for the episode as a surprise for superfan Williams, who sat alongside him during the cameo.

The hate Ed Sheeran is getting for appearing on GoT is so stupid. It was a gift for Maisie, she deserved it and he didn't "ruin the scene". — hot flight attendant (@ILikeItOOC) July 18, 2017

His Instagram account is still active and he shared photos from the set following his performance, captioning one: “Throwback to the time I was a Lannister.”

Throwback to the time I was a Lannister A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 16, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

Recently, Sheeran had explained that he was no longer on Twitter and any tweets were automatically generated by his Instagram account, but now his page has disappeared completely.

He said at the time: “I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it.

“I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that.”

Ed Sheeran has spoken before about not liking Twitter (Yui Mok/PA)

Despite the criticism of Sheeran, the episode drew in the largest overnight audience ever for a Game Of Thrones instalment on Sky Atlantic.

Taking into account viewers from both the US and UK as it was simulcast on both sides of the Atlantic, those watching the episode as it aired amounted to 2,830,000.

Of those viewers, 115,000 were UK viewers staying up to watch the 2am broadcast and 788,000 watched the 9pm repeat, but the total viewing figure is expected to increase as fans of the show catch up with it on demand.