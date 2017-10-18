Ed Sheeran promises he won’t ‘short-change’ fans after arm injury

A crocked Ed Sheeran said he did not want to “short-change” fans as he made his first public appearance since fracturing his wrist.

The singer-songwriter was forced to postpone his Asia tour after a cycling accident this week which also left him with a fractured elbow and broken rib.

Sporting a sling as he walked the Q Awards red carpet – where he is up for three awards – Sheeran told reporters: “It’s not ideal, I can’t really do anything can I?”

Ed Sheeran wore a sling as he stepped onto the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Asked what his plans were for the live dates, he said: “It’s kind of up to my management and agent.

“I’m a one man show…I don’t have a band it’s just me with a guitar and a loop pedal so there’s not going to be much I can do.”

He added: “I’m not going to short-change fans as well…if you come to see a show it should be the show you paid to see.”

Sheeran laughed off suggestions he could get fellow stars to sign his cast at the awards, and said the pain he was in was similar to getting a tattoo.

Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

The hitmaker is up against Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, St Vincent and Lana Del Rey in the best solo artist category and is also up for in best track for Shape Of You and best act in the world today.

Paloma Faith, Kasabian, George Ezra, Manic Street Preachers, Wiley and a host of other artists also attended the event at the Roundhouse in Camden, north London.