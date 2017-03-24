Ed Sheeran moved Comic Relief viewers to tears in his video campaign

Red Nose Day viewers across the country have been left in tears after watching Ed Sheeran break down with emotion while filming a charity video in Africa.

The singer spoke to Peaches, a young girl who lost her father during the Ebola crisis, leaving her without an adult to take care of her.

As he sang with her and listened to her story, he said witnessing her situation first hand was far worse than he had ever imagined.

As he fought back the tears, viewers used Twitter to share how his piece had encouraged them to donate to Comic Relief.

One person commented: “Didn’t expect to turn the TV on and see Ed Sheeran crying and then Peaches crying and then me crying man.”

As the programme returned to the BBC studio, the Shape Of You singer gave a live performance, before sharing a kiss with actor Greg Davies.

It appears that Ed’s spontaneous display of romance may have sparked another idea for a fundraising campaign.

Any other takers?
