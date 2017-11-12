Ed Sheeran misses out as Shawn Mendes takes MTV EMA best artist

Canadian sensation Shawn Mendes was the big winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards as he picked up three awards including the inaugural best artist prize.

The 19-year-old beat Brit Ed Sheeran in the new genderless category as well as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Kendrick Lamar.

He also took home the best song prize for There’s Nothing Holding Me Back and the best fans award as the EMA’s returned to London for the first time in 21 years.

Shawn Mendes accepts the award for best song on stage (Ian West/PA)

Sheeran was among a number of British winners on the night as he capped a whirlwind 12 months – which has seen him release his acclaimed third album, Divide, and headline Glastonbury – with a win the best live category.

Dua Lipa collected the best new artist prize in her home city, while Chris Martin-fronted Coldplay were named best rock act.

The star-studded ceremony at the SSE Wembley Arena saw performances from grime star Stormzy, pop group Clean Bandit and former One Direction member Liam Payne.

Stormzy performed inside a police car (Joel Ryan/AP)

Hosted by pop singer Rita Ora, the event was also attended by London mayor Sadiq Khan who helped bring the EMAs to the capital as part of his LondonIsOpen campaign.

The city was celebrated throughout the night, with Stormzy telling the crowd “This is London, this is your city” during his performance of hit single Big For Your Boots for which he arrived on stage in a police car.

The Grenfell Tower fire tragedy was also referenced as Ora collected the first ever MTV Power Of Music award on behalf of the 50 British musicians who contributed to the charity cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Other winners included Hollywood star Jared Leto whose band 30 Seconds To Mars took home the best alternative prize, while Irish rockers U2 were given the global icon honour.

Singer and actor Jared Leto (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Leto used his acceptance speech to make a veiled remark at US President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, as he told the crowd: “We are Americans, a land of immigrants, and we just want to say we welcome you with open arms and open hearts and we love you, god bless you.”

Rapper Eminem opened the show with a performance of his new single Walk On Water before being named best hip-hop act.

Other winners included former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello in the best pop category, while Kendrick Lamar won the best video prize for his visuals to hit track Humble.