Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry to perform at MTV VMAs

Ed Sheeran, Lorde and Katy Perry are to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards later this month, it has been announced.

Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony and Thirty Seconds To Mars are also on the bill for the ceremony at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

More artists will be added to the line-up.

US rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar is the top VMA contender with eight nominations.

He scored a nod for video of the year for HUMBLE, alongside Bruno Mars’s 24K Magic, DJ Khaled and Rihanna’s Wild Thoughts, Alessia Cara’s Scars To Your Beautiful and Reminder by The Weeknd.

Perry and The Weeknd trail behind Lamar with five nominations a-piece.

English singer-songwriter Sheeran is nominated for artist of the year along with Lamar, Mars, Ariana Grande, Lorde and The Weeknd, after judges scrapped gendered categories.

Sheeran is also up for best cinematography for Castle On The Hill and best pop for Shape Of You.

Roar singer Perry, who is also hosting the star-studded event, tweeted: “Can’t wait to share the stage with all these amazing artists on 8/27.”

Fans can vote on the MTV website to decide the winners at the ceremony, to be held on August 27.

MTV scrapped gendered prizes for the first time at its Movie & TV Awards in May.