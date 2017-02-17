Ed Sheeran marks his 26th birthday with a new song he forgot he wrote

Ed Sheeran has marked his 26th birthday by releasing a song that he completely forgot he had written.

Describing the track – How Would You Feel (Paean) – as one of his favourites, he admitted he had to work fast to fit it into his upcoming album after discovering it hidden in his girlfriend’s email inbox.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1, he said: “My partner came back to Suffolk and on her way to the airport I wrote that song, recorded it on an iPhone, sent it to her and forgot about it.”

How Would You Feel (Paean) comes out tomorrow at midnight wherever you are in the world, its not the next single, but is one of my favzzzzz — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) February 15, 2017

When his Divide album was completed, he explained how he asked girlfriend Cherry Seaborn what her favourite track was and she said: “My favourite song you don’t actually know exists.”

After she played him the forgotten tune, he said: “I went in and recorded it very quickly and produced it all up and it’s one of my favourite songs on the record.”

Ed fans have described the song, which starts with the lyrics “You are the one, girl”, as his best love song so far.

I'M LITERALLY IN LOVE WITH THIS SONG ❤️❤️❤️ Ed Sheeran - How Would You Feel (Paean) [Live] https://t.co/e3OT4DD3Yx — e (@evakreyes) February 17, 2017

The very best birthday to the love of my life @edsheeran Im dying to meet you💜 paean is the most romantic song ever — Mariana (@Mariana_m01) February 17, 2017

How Would You Feel (Paean)'s lyrics was so perf! ❤️ i think i just fell deeper in love with you @edsheeran 😭 — Micah Casingal (@casingalmicah) February 17, 2017

@edsheeran As if you are singing to me. Love you much!



Ed Sheeran - How Would You Feel (Paean) [Live] https://t.co/cgr8XscQyi via @YouTube — Mae ♫♪ (@MeyLovesCupcake) February 17, 2017

Really enjoying @edsheeran 's new song #HowWouldYouFeel #paean Such lovely easy listening. Is there anything this ginger can't do?! #love — Chelsea Crosbie (@cacrosbie90) February 17, 2017

Meanwhile, others have been just as keen to congratulate the singer on his own special day.

@edsheeran happy birthday. thanks for being one of my biggest inspirations ! — Aidan James (@AidanJames) February 16, 2017

@edsheeran happy birthday talented dood — Amybeth McNulty (@AmybethMcnulty) February 16, 2017

After he posted the simple message “26″ on Twitter, many jokingly responded “27″, “28″, “29″ and so on – up to five-figure numbers.

Divide is due to be released in March.